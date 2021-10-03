Indiana American water restarts intake after U.S. Steel discharge

OGDEN DUNES — Indiana American Water placed its Ogden Dunes treatment facility back in service Sunday, a week after taking it offline because of a discharge from the U.S. Steel Midwest facility.

Water sampling results confirmed no impacts to the company's Lake Michigan water source, a spokesman said.

The company used water from its Borman Park facility in Gary to meet the needs of customers in Lake and Porter counties while the Ogden Dunes facility was offline, he said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said last week its preliminary sampling results showed the reddish-orange discharge from U.S. Steel's Portage facility contained high levels of iron.

Results for samples taken near a U.S. Steel outfall did not indicate any health risks for people who may have come into contact with water along the Portage Riverwalk, according to a news release from EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The results also showed "the discharge was below numeric effluent discharge limits" contained in U.S. Steel's wastewater permit, the agencies said.