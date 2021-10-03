 Skip to main content
Indiana American water restarts intake after U.S. Steel discharge
alert urgent

An orange substance can be seen in the water near the U.S. Steel Midwest facility in Portage on Sept. 26.

OGDEN DUNES — Indiana American Water placed its Ogden Dunes treatment facility back in service Sunday, a week after taking it offline because of a discharge from the U.S. Steel Midwest facility.

Water sampling results confirmed no impacts to the company's Lake Michigan water source, a spokesman said.

The company used water from its Borman Park facility in Gary to meet the needs of customers in Lake and Porter counties while the Ogden Dunes facility was offline, he said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said last week its preliminary sampling results showed the reddish-orange discharge from U.S. Steel's Portage facility contained high levels of iron.

Results for samples taken near a U.S. Steel outfall did not indicate any health risks for people who may have come into contact with water along the Portage Riverwalk, according to a news release from EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The results also showed "the discharge was below numeric effluent discharge limits" contained in U.S. Steel's wastewater permit, the agencies said.

EPA and IDEM said they were continuing to investigate the cause of the discharge, along with any possible Clean Water Act compliance issues and environmental impacts. The agencies also were considering whether any further actions might be necessary to ensure future compliance, they said.

U.S. Steel said it brought its facility back online Wednesday after a several-day shutdown following the discharge into the Burns Waterway, which flows into Lake Michigan.

The discolored water led to the closure of the Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront and Indiana Dunes National Park beaches. The park reopened its beaches Wednesday.

U.S. Steel said there were "no indications of permit level exceedances for hexavalent and total chromium."

U.S. Steel has agreed to pay about $3 million in recent years for wastewater permit violations dating back to 2013, IDEM and federal court records show.

The most egregious violation occurred in April 2017, when the facility spilled 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway.

A coalition of organizations issued a letter last week calling on state leaders to do more to protect Lake Michigan.

They demanded more scrutiny and vigorous enforcement against chronic polluters, strong pollution controls and communication requirements when permits are renewed, more funding and support for IDEM, and a review of IDEM's pollution discharge permitting process.

