Indiana county leaders honor Lake for government effectiveness initiative

The manual corrected this by designating purchasing agents for each county government department and identifying the forms and minimum number of price quotes required to make purchases within certain dollar ranges.

"We were looking primarily at the single-source purchasing," Tippy said. "We felt that there were purchases being made that probably should have gone out for quotes or proposals, and this was how we were able to identify them."

The manual also classifies each purchasing technique using a number that enables the county commissioners, over time, to review whether the best purchasing method is being used, or whether another purchasing strategy could help Lake County acquire the same goods or services at a better price.

Savings for taxpayers

Steve Bielak, a clerk in the Lake County Highway Department, said going through the different purchasing processes helped the highway department find pricing efficiencies that are saving taxpayer dollars.

"We thought we were getting great prices in dealing with our local auto parts dealers, and then we found after going online through One Indiana that we're still dealing with the same dealer, but we're getting prices that are even better than what we were getting locally because of the state's bulk purchasing power," Bielak said.