Indiana Dunes National Park requiring masks as COVID cases increase

The Indiana Dunes National Park has responded to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the Region by requiring masks be worn in all of its buildings.
"Whether you are vaccinated or not, masks are now required in all buildings within the Indiana Dunes National Park," it was announced Wednesday.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that 1,774 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. The figure brings to 777,417 the number of Indiana residents now known to have contracted the potentially deadly virus.
A total of 13,610 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day, the state said.
"Another 429 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record," according to the department of health.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.