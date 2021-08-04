Indiana Dunes National Park requiring masks as COVID cases increase

The Indiana Dunes National Park has responded to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the Region by requiring masks be worn in all of its buildings.

"Whether you are vaccinated or not, masks are now required in all buildings within the Indiana Dunes National Park," it was announced Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that 1,774 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. The figure brings to 777,417 the number of Indiana residents now known to have contracted the potentially deadly virus.

A total of 13,610 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day, the state said.

"Another 429 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record," according to the department of health.

