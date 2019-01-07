A simple test could help prevent the long-term effects of harmful radon exposure in your home.
The Indiana State Department of Health is urging homeowners to test their homes this month for radon, a tasteless, odorless and colorless gas that is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers.
The naturally occurring, radioactive gas is found in soil, rock and water and can enter homes through small cracks and holes in a building’s foundation, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Because it’s odorless and often carries no short-term health effects, using an affordable home testing kit can help alert families to radon’s presence.
An average indoor radon level is about 1.3 picocuries per liter of air, according to the EPA, but detectable levels can vary greatly between homes.
Ronald Novak, director of the Hammond Department of Environmental Management, said this can be because of differing types of fill material used during homebuilding or the varying number of openings in a home’s lower floor or basement.
He said it’s something prospective homeowners should keep in mind, just like checking for lead piping or asbestos.
“It’s a subject that’s not talked about as much as it should be,” Novak said.
“It’s come down to be one of the checklist items that you look at when you’re buying a residential property where you’re not just investing, you’re living there.”
Nearly one-third of Indiana counties have predicted radon screening levels at 4 or more picocuries, according to the ISDH, with Northwest Indiana counties falling in the 2 to 4 picocuries range.
The Porter and LaPorte health departments are distributing free radon testing kits as a part of a partnership between the ISDH and the American Lung Association. Residents of each county can visit health department locations in Portage, LaPorte and Michigan City to pick up a kit. Lake County's health department did not return calls from The Times.
The kits also can be purchased online or in most home improvement stores for about $15 to $30.
Test kits are typically placed in the lowest level of a home and can take a short-term, two- to three-day sample or a long-term, three- to 12-month sample. The kits are then mailed to a lab, which will process the sample and return a result generally within a week. Novak recommends homeowners use both a short-range and long-range test for the most accurate results.
There is no safe level of radon exposure, according to the EPA. The agency sets its recommended action level at 4 or more picocuries, and urges homeowners to consider taking action if their radon test registers a reading between 2 to 4 picocuries.
If high levels are detected, the state recommends hiring a licensed contractor to help a homeowner determine whether to take action to mitigate the radon. A list of licensed radon professionals can be found on the ISDH website. For more information about radon testing, homeowners can call the Indiana Radon Hotline at 800-272-9723.