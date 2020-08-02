Indiana Horizon Academy hopes to add classrooms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana Horizon Academy wants to expand, but town officials want assurances the site can handle the project before they decide if it can advance.

Andrew Lipowski, an architect for the project, said IHA continues to grow, and four classrooms would be added to accommodate an additional 60 students.

Other rooms and a possible daycare also could be included in the project at 9803 Colorado St. he said.

The Board of Zoning Appeals is reviewing a special exception request that would allow the expansion, and town officials are seeking additional information about the project.

Board member Eugene Guernsey said there are issues with the septic system there, and it must be upgraded to accommodate the growth at IHA.

Lipowski said the septic system is being analyzed. When it’s ready, a plan for it will be presented to the town.

Board President Tim Fortier said the expansion plans don’t include a fire suppression system, and he wants that added.

“The fire inspector is not going to approve these plans,” he said.