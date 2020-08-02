Indiana Horizon Academy hopes to add classrooms

MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana Horizon Academy wants to expand, but town officials want assurances the site can handle the project before they decide if it can advance.
Andrew Lipowski, an architect for the project, said IHA continues to grow, and four classrooms would be added to accommodate an additional 60 students.
Other rooms and a possible daycare also could be included in the project at 9803 Colorado St. he said.
The Board of Zoning Appeals is reviewing a special exception request that would allow the expansion, and town officials are seeking additional information about the project.
Board member Eugene Guernsey said there are issues with the septic system there, and it must be upgraded to accommodate the growth at IHA.
Lipowski said the septic system is being analyzed. When it’s ready, a plan for it will be presented to the town.
Board President Tim Fortier said the expansion plans don’t include a fire suppression system, and he wants that added.
“The fire inspector is not going to approve these plans,” he said.
The board decided to table taking action on the special exception until revised plans are submitted and reviewed by the town.
“We don’t want to put the cart before the horse and approve a development that can’t be put in,” Fortier said.
Nearby residents and a representative for the Avicenna Academy, which also is located on the Colorado Street property, expressed concerns with the possible expansion.
In addition to the septic problems, they said there are questions about traffic, drainage and wetlands.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit told IHA representatives “we want you here,” but the issues must first be resolved before the BZA and Town Council can decide how to proceed with the special exception request.
“I’m not going to rush this through,” Pettit said.
A meeting with town staff, including the Fire Department, will take place before the matter returns to the BZA for its consideration.
After the BZA votes on the special exception, the request will move to the Town Council for a final decision.
Anthony David Wilson
Age: 29
Residence: East Peoria, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803110
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person
Class: Misdemeanors
Dandre Lamar McKinney
Davonnus Marcus Johnson
Age: 25
Residence: Hillsboro, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1802938
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony D
Eric Lamont Phillips
Jason Anthony Temple
Age: 25
Residence: Hobart
Booking Number(s): 1803109
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person; Operating While Intoxicated - BAC - .08% -.15%
Class: Misdemeanors
Jessie James
Age: 45
Residence: Cedar Lake
Booking Number(s): 1802937
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, OWI
Class: Misdemeanor A, Misdemeanor C
John Jacob Allison
Jonathan Besonias
Age: 24
Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Booking Number(s): 1803050
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Sexual Battery
Class: Felony
Jonathan Ray Buckhouse
Age: 24
Residence: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Booking Number(s): 1802932
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI - at least .15%
Class: Misdemeanor A
Michael Lavell McCullough
Michael Wells
Mistylynn Louise Peterson
Phillip K Zarobsky
Age: 39
Residence: Orland Hills, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803127
Arrest Date: April 1, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Age: 37
Residence: Hammond
Booking Number(s): 1803052
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Ricardo Rene Ruiz Jr.
Sharlee G Wilkerson
