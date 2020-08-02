You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana Horizon Academy hopes to add classrooms
urgent

Indiana Horizon Academy hopes to add classrooms

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Horizon Academy hopes to add classrooms

Indiana Horizon Academy

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana Horizon Academy wants to expand, but town officials want assurances the site can handle the project before they decide if it can advance.

Andrew Lipowski, an architect for the project, said IHA continues to grow, and four classrooms would be added to accommodate an additional 60 students.

Other rooms and a possible daycare also could be included in the project at 9803 Colorado St. he said.

The Board of Zoning Appeals is reviewing a special exception request that would allow the expansion, and town officials are seeking additional information about the project.

Board member Eugene Guernsey said there are issues with the septic system there, and it must be upgraded to accommodate the growth at IHA.

Lipowski said the septic system is being analyzed. When it’s ready, a plan for it will be presented to the town.

Board President Tim Fortier said the expansion plans don’t include a fire suppression system, and he wants that added.

“The fire inspector is not going to approve these plans,” he said.

The board decided to table taking action on the special exception until revised plans are submitted and reviewed by the town.

“We don’t want to put the cart before the horse and approve a development that can’t be put in,” Fortier said.

Nearby residents and a representative for the Avicenna Academy, which also is located on the Colorado Street property, expressed concerns with the possible expansion.

In addition to the septic problems, they said there are questions about traffic, drainage and wetlands.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit told IHA representatives “we want you here,” but the issues must first be resolved before the BZA and Town Council can decide how to proceed with the special exception request.

“I’m not going to rush this through,” Pettit said.

A meeting with town staff, including the Fire Department, will take place before the matter returns to the BZA for its consideration.

After the BZA votes on the special exception, the request will move to the Town Council for a final decision.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Body shop eyes Merrillville site
Lake County News

Body shop eyes Merrillville site

  • Updated

A new auto body repair shop would represent a significant investment in the town and bring a modern operation to Merrillville, but some property owners think it should be in a different location

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts