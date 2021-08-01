Indiana Legal Services ready to help low-income residents facing eviction

More than 51,000 evictions have been filed in Indiana since March 2020, despite a statewide eviction moratorium from March 19 to August 14, 2020, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to extend an eviction moratorium until July 31, according to data from the Eviction Lab.

"In a community that has a fair market rental rate that is 90% more expensive than the rest of the state and has seen rent averages increase nearly 7% in the last seven years, halting evictions and providing rental assistance was important to the communities we serve during a time when so many were unable to work,” Roman Hass said. "Unfortunately, Gary residents — especially those in communities of color — are still dealing with unemployment and other pandemic-related issues, so it remains important that they can stay in their homes as long as possible and that landlords follow the laws regarding evictions."