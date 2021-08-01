Indiana Legal Services ready to help low-income residents facing eviction

Indiana Legal Services says it's prepared for an influx of eviction court cases after the CDC's moratorium on evictions ended Saturday.
More than 51,000 evictions have been filed in Indiana since March 2020, despite a statewide eviction moratorium from March 19 to August 14, 2020, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to extend an eviction moratorium until July 31, according to data from the Eviction Lab.
Indiana Legal Services is the largest provider of free civil legal assistance to qualifying low-income people in Indiana, said Patricia Roman Hass, managing attorney of the organization's Merrillville office.
"In a community that has a fair market rental rate that is 90% more expensive than the rest of the state and has seen rent averages increase nearly 7% in the last seven years, halting evictions and providing rental assistance was important to the communities we serve during a time when so many were unable to work,” Roman Hass said. "Unfortunately, Gary residents — especially those in communities of color — are still dealing with unemployment and other pandemic-related issues, so it remains important that they can stay in their homes as long as possible and that landlords follow the laws regarding evictions."
Indiana Legal Services also wants people to know their rights, she said.
In Indiana, landlords can evict for nonpayment of rent, violation of lease agreement, damage to the property or crime on the property that endangers the health and safety of others.
Landlords cannot evict a tenant or change the locks without a court order.
Indiana Legal Services suggested tenants communicate in writing with their landlord about payment agreements in order to have a record.
If residents are struggling to pay rent, they can find more information on rental assistance programs at www.lakecountyin.care/
If landlords are violating Indiana or federal eviction laws, call ILS's intake line at 844-243-8570 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or, apply online.