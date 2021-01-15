Indiana State Police accepting applications for recruit academy

• Must be currently working as a law enforcement officer or may not have a lapse of employment as an officer of longer than three years prior to the application deadline.

• Non-Resident applicants graduating from a law enforcement academy outside Indiana must complete the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy/Law Enforcement Training Board waiver process as determined by the Superintendent.

• Service Purchase: As an additional benefit, troopers can purchase years of service credit for eligible prior military service, Indiana municipal police officer service, Indiana sheriff or other county police officer service, Indiana State Excise police officer or Conservation Enforcement officer service. The purchased service will count toward the calculation of a trooper’s pension.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Jan. 24, 2021. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 81st Recruit Academy.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is Dec. 2, 2021)