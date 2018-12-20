Lt. Terry Gose, commander of the Indiana State Police Lowell District, welcomed five new troopers to the Lowell District.
The troopers are from a class of 54 troopers who just graduated from the 78th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.
These troopers will be assigned to train with veteran troopers for the next 13 weeks before receiving their own patrol cars for solo patrol. The Lowell District consists of Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Pulaski and Starke counties.
• Israel Rosillo, 26, is from Hammond where he graduated from Morton High School. He attended Ivy Tech Community College where he studied criminal justice. He previously worked at the Indiana State Capital Police in Indianapolis. Rosillo resides in Lake County.
• Dennis Griffin, 38, is from St. Anne, Illinois, where he graduated from St. Anne High School. He earned an associate degree in criminal justice from South University in Savannah, Georgia. He previously worked at the Department of Correction in Michigan City and Jasper County Sheriff’s Department as a correctional officer. Griffin resides in Jasper County with his family.
• Kevin King, 27, is from Doyline, Louisiana, where he graduated high school from Haughton Christian Academy. He attended Hyles Anderson College in Crown Point where he studied for a youth pastoral degree. He previously worked at a local company in their warehouse. King resides in Lake County with his family.
• Clay McBride, 21, is from Spencer where he graduated from Owen Valley High School. He attended Vincennes University where he studied law enforcement. He previously worked for the Indiana State Police Region 3 Dispatcher Center in Bloomington as a dispatcher. McBride resides in Porter County.
• Brian Runyon, 37, is from Brook, Indiana, where he graduated from North Newton High School. He earned his associate degree in Law Enforcement Conservation from Vincennes University. He previously worked as a police officer in Madisonville, Kentucky, town of Morocco in Indiana, and 11 years with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department. Runyon resides in Newton County.