Indiana State Police to have checkpoint in Lake County

March is traffic checkpoint season, with St. Patrick's Day festivities and the drinking that often takes place during the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament.

A sobriety checkpoint will take place Friday somewhere in Northwest Indiana.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post will set up the checkpoint to try to catch impaired drivers at an undisclosed location in the early morning hours after St. Patrick's Day ends at midnight Thursday.

Drivers should have their license and registration ready. They should expect only a short wait while police decide whether further investigation is needed.

The Indiana State Police urges people to plan ahead and use a designated driver if they plan to go out drinking at bars.

"Don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been consuming alcoholic beverages. Instead, call a taxi or ride-sharing option, a family member or a friend who has not been drinking to give you a ride," the Indiana State Police said in a press release. "If you are hosting a party, always offer non-alcoholic beverages and make sure all your guests leave with a sober driver or allow them to spend the night. If you are a designated driver, be exactly that and don’t consume any alcoholic beverages."

Anyone who sees erratic driving is encouraged to call 911 and give police a description of the vehicle, its location and direction.

