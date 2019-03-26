EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. 12 (Indianapolis Boulevard) bridge over Lake George Canal will close next week through the end of June.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that the bridge will be completely closed starting Monday to allow for crews to replace the bridge deck on this drawbridge, along with resurfacing the road south to Columbus Drive.
Northbound traffic on Indianapolis Boulevard will be detoured west on Chicago Avenue and north on U.S. 41 (Calumet Avenue) back to Indianapolis Boulevard, according to INDOT. Southbound traffic will be detoured south on Calumet Avenue and east on Chicago Avenue back to Indianapolis Boulevard.