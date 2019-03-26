Try 3 months for $3
Traffic on Indianapolis Boulevard

Traffic moves on Indianapolis Boulevard at night in Whiting.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. 12 (Indianapolis Boulevard) bridge over Lake George Canal will close next week through the end of June.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that the bridge will be completely closed starting Monday to allow for crews to replace the bridge deck on this drawbridge, along with resurfacing the road south to Columbus Drive.

Northbound traffic on Indianapolis Boulevard will be detoured west on Chicago Avenue and north on U.S. 41 (Calumet Avenue) back to Indianapolis Boulevard, according to INDOT. Southbound traffic will be detoured south on Calumet Avenue and east on Chicago Avenue back to Indianapolis Boulevard.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.