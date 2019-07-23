EAST CHICAGO — The Indianapolis Boulevard bridge is open for business, just as hundreds of thousands Pierogi Fest fans are expected to arrive in the Region this weekend to party it up pierogi-style.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Saturday the U.S. 12 bridge from Columbus Avenue through the lift bridge over Lake George Canal reopened late Friday night, though it will remain a construction zone for some time.
Pierogi Fest's lead organizer and showman Tom Dabertin said the bridge would not be accessible in time for one of the Midwest's largest festivals of the summer "if it wasn't for Mayor (Anthony) Copeland."
"He really saved the day. He’s one of those mayors who thinks regionally, and understands what’s best for the area," Dabertin said. "He's the one who went to INDOT, and after a lot of discussion, INDOT decided to reopen it."
Steve Segura, East Chicago spokesman, said Copeland met with INDOT on Thursday to request the bridge be open to at least one lane each way.
Adam Parkhouse, spokesman for INDOT, said the state agency also tries to work closely with local elected officials on major projects. East Chicago officials wanted the bridge reopened, so INDOT worked to make that happen, he said.
INDOT said the area will remain an active work zone as crews work to finish the road portion of the project just south of the bridge.
Traffic will be maintained one lane in each direction through the corridor, except when workers are present. In that case, flagging operations could be in place, directing one lane of traffic through the work zone, according to INDOT.
Parkhouse said drivers could experience congestion and delays, particularly during work hours, so it’s advisable to avoid the area if at all possible. The bridge was closed in March to allow crews to replace the bridge deck on the drawbridge and resurface the road south to Columbus Drive.
Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday.