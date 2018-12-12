HAMMOND — Three men whose contributions shaped Northwest Indiana and the nation were honored at the Wall of Legends induction ceremony Wednesday at the Indiana Welcome Center.
Established in 2004 by John Davies, the South Shore Legends ceremony drew family members and friends of the honorees — W.F. “Bill” Wellman, Capt. James Murray Kirk and Lowell Thomas.
“We are building upon the legacy of others,” said Speros A. Batistatos, president/CEO of the South Shore CVA, in welcoming the dozens of guests.
Batistatos nominated Wellman, 94, of Valparaiso, for this honor.
“Bill Wellman brought show business to Northwest Indiana. He designed the Holiday Star Theater. He touched more organizations with his time and energy,” Batistatos said.
Wellman’s legacy spans more than 70 years and helped launch the hospitality industry in Northwest Indiana. He opened the Corral Bar in Valparaiso as well as the Wellman Restaurant. His Bridge-Vu Theatre featured performances by Dolly Parton, Phyllis Diller and The Oak Ridge Boys.
Called a “pillar of tourism” by Davies, Wellman has received numerous accolades, including the Will Koch Tourism Award, the Indiana Restaurant Association Man of the Year and an honorary doctorate degree from Valparaiso University in 2017.
Wellman’s is the 71st legends plaque to be placed at the Indiana Welcome Center.
Kirk, a Gary native, was the first enlisted man to fly 50 missions as a tail gunner during World War II and served as an intelligence officer during the Cold War with Strategic Air Command.
The son of a coal miner, Kirk enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 19 after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, a year after graduating from Gary’s Horace Mann High School. He did a three-year tour of duty assigned to the 20th Fighter Bomber Group, manning the plane’s tail gun position.
“He saw the tail of his plane shot off while participating in one mission,” his plaque states. Actual footage of that mission was featured in the 1943 film “The Memphis Belle.”
When the film was remade in 1990, actor Billy Zane asked Kirk how he should react to that kind of war experience.
“Terrified at all times,” Kirk replied.
Lowell Thomas, who received his bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso University in 1911, became a global adventurer whose exploits included discovering Col. T.E. Lawrence, a.k.a. Lawrence of Arabia, during World War I.
His sense of adventure began growing up in a gold mining camp. Thomas made his mark in a journalism career that spanned decades. He discovered Lawrence while in his 20s and provided radio news coverage for CBS from 1930 to 1976.
“He was the first to broadcast from an airplane, a helicopter and a ship,” Davies said.
Both Kirk and Thomas received their honors posthumously.
During the ceremony, Sierra A. LaFreniere, a student at Purdue University Northwest Westville campus, received a $1,000 scholarship presented by First Midwest Bank.
Event sponsors included First Midwest Bank, Indiana University Northwest, BP, the SSCVA and Woodlands Communication.