Indy 500 winner at 2nd Crown Point Concours this weekend

CROWN POINT — Ever wanted to stand next to a Ferrari? Better yet, how about being next to a winner of the Indianapolis 500?

Classic car enthusiasts will have three days to do that this weekend at the second annual Crown Point Concours Collector Car Show in the Industrial Building at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

From an idea hatched in 2018, the show has grown from one day in 2019 to a weekend of cars, refreshments, live entertainment and even a benefit cause.

Dr. Mark Van Buskirk, a Crown Point dentist and car enthusiast, and Leslie Bailey, of Leslie Bailey Events, are partnering on the project and hope to improve on the 2019 Concours after the pandemic canceled the 2020 show.

“We were hoping for 500 people in 2019, and 1,200 showed up,” Van Buskirk said. “We weren’t ready for that, but we are this year, going to three days.”

This indoor exhibit will feature 35 rare and seldom-seen autos from collectors, museums and local car people who want to display their “pride and joy.”

However, Van Buskirk and Bailey stress that this is not your typical classic car show. Entries include cars made by Duesenberg, Stutz, Ferrari and Jaguar, as well as Willys and dragsters.