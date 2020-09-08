Injured coyote spotted in Highland was euthanized, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — An injured coyote seen roaming the north end of Highland over the weekend was euthanized, police said.

Highland police said they received several calls from concerned residents who spotted the animal in the area, prompting a search.

The coyote was eventually located Monday night, near Highland's Heron Rookery nature preserve.

Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said the coyote appeared to have been in a fight with another animal. Officers found it with a mark to its neck, he said.

"Due to the severe injuries to the coyote, the animal was humanely euthanized by our officer. We wanted to let the public know that the coyote was no longer roaming around nor suffering anymore," the department said in a written statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.