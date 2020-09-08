 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Injured coyote spotted in Highland was euthanized, police say
alert urgent

Injured coyote spotted in Highland was euthanized, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Highland
John J. Watkins, The Times

HIGHLAND — An injured coyote seen roaming the north end of Highland over the weekend was euthanized, police said.

Highland police said they received several calls from concerned residents who spotted the animal in the area, prompting a search.

The coyote was eventually located Monday night, near Highland's Heron Rookery nature preserve.

Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said the coyote appeared to have been in a fight with another animal. Officers found it with a mark to its neck, he said.

"Due to the severe injuries to the coyote, the animal was humanely euthanized by our officer. We wanted to let the public know that the coyote was no longer roaming around nor suffering anymore," the department said in a written statement.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Crown Point's Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts