HAMMOND — A Gary man was injured Sunday in a rollover crash on a ramp from westbound Interstate 80/94 to Indianapolis Boulevard, Indiana State Police said.
Niemah Crews, 44, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, after the crash about 3:30 p.m. in Hammond, police said.
Crews' gold 1999 Mercury Mountaineer left the ramp for unknown reasons, overturned and came to rest on its top on the interstate, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The investigation is ongoing, but alcohol may be a factor, police said.
Adam George Knish
Alicia Humphrey
Amy Marie McGinnis
Anthony Devone Mosley
Anthony Gus Martakis
Anthony Jerome Timmons Jr.
Arturo Rivera Jr.
Charles Anthony Peek
Craig Lovell Houzah
Daniel Jimenez
Darrell Anthony Loving Jr.
Darvell Jesse White
David Pucho Garcia Jr.
Debra Ann Amos Irving
Dennis Dale Fletcher Jr.
Diana Rae Chabes
Donald Clyde Gatewood Jr.
Eric Louis Rigsby
Francisco Artiaga
Harold Louis Paz
Jackie Ann Ortiz
James Conrad Geise
Jason Matthew Myers
Jason Michael Campbell
Jason Michael Roberts
Jessy Brandon Casey
Joe Davis
Kelene Lucille McAllister
Kenneth Earl Swan
Larry Dee Williams
Latisha Shata Hall
Lavoyd Danta Shepherd
Lisa Michele Guzman
Mark A. Sharp
Mary Virginia Ford-Hubbard
Matthew Robert Myers
Megan Elizabeth Grogan
Michael Timmothy Baker
Michale Vincent Higi
Myekel Antonio Ousley
Oaklei Daronta Lofton
Olga Padilla-Arellano
Quincy Hilton Brown
Ralph Michael Alexander
Richard Allan Suchoza
Ricky Eugene Burns
Robert Loenard Vannoort
Robert Paul Mandujano
Ryan Austin Peksanak
Ryan Joshua Janke
Ryan Robert Brewer
Sergio Elias Zarate
Tierra Angela Sims
Tony Alan Thompson
Travis Duane Joseph
Willie Curtis Faison
Zerik Odin Hudson
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!