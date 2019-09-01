{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
File, The Times

HAMMOND — A Gary man was injured Sunday in a rollover crash on a ramp from westbound Interstate 80/94 to Indianapolis Boulevard, Indiana State Police said. 

Niemah Crews, 44, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, after the crash about 3:30 p.m. in Hammond, police said. 

Crews' gold 1999 Mercury Mountaineer left the ramp for unknown reasons, overturned and came to rest on its top on the interstate, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, but alcohol may be a factor, police said. 

Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.