BURNS HARBOR — Injuries were reported in a crash on westbound Interstate 94 between Ind. 149 and Ind. 49, Indiana State Police said.
Police were responding about 1 p.m. Friday to the crash, which forced the closure of the left lane.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
An earlier crash involving four vehicles on westbound I-94 near Grant Street in Gary was close to be cleared, police said. The vehicles were all off to the left, but traffic was still moving slowing through the area.