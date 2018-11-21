Try 3 months for $3
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Image from Google Maps

The Tri-Creek Education Foundation’s 17th annual competitive grant opportunity has awarded over $18,000 due to donations from the community and a successful annual Labor Day 5K run/walk.

Lynne Haberlin, foundation director and chairwoman of the foundation’s Grant Committee, introduced the 2018 recipients of 14 grants, which will impact Tri-Creek students at all levels in all buildings.

• Lowell High School Assistant Principal David Wilson ($4,940) “EV Grand Prix Kart II.”

• Oak Hill Elementary teachers Kassie Helsel, Amanda Montez, Wendy Wright ($672) “Buckley Homestead Study Trip.”

• Three Creeks Elementary teacher Holly Carter ($1,675) “Enter … the Curiosity Dome.”

• Lowell High School Associate Principal Shannon Richards and art teacher Veronica LaPage ($220) “#WeAreLowell.”

• Lowell Middle School teacher Natalie Faulkner ($3,000) “Farm Ecosystem Study Trip.”

• Three Creeks Elementary teacher Nicolette Hahn ($340) “Kindergarten Listening Library.”

• Three Creeks Elementary teacher Katie Taylor ($800) “Traveling Minds Rerouted Back to the Classroom.”

• Opportunity Center and Alt School teacher Jennifer Roberts ($565) “Flexible Seating at the Opportunity Center and Alt School.”

• Lowell Middle School Principal Rebecca Pavich ($2,150) “One School One Book.”

• Lowell Middle School teacher Erinn Malaski ($500) “Positive Changes in the Classroom and Among Students.”

• Lake Prairie Elementary teacher Sheryl Buche ($1,525) “Kindergarten Coding Club.”

• Lake Prairie Elementary teacher Mia Kouros ($1,150) "Lake Prairie Robotics.”

• Oak Hill Elementary teachers Amanda Haskins and Becky Blackman ($750) “Rockin’ Robotics.”

• Three Creeks Elementary teachers D’Ann Habas and Holly Carter ($100) “TC Robotics.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.