The Tri-Creek Education Foundation’s 17th annual competitive grant opportunity has awarded over $18,000 due to donations from the community and a successful annual Labor Day 5K run/walk.
Lynne Haberlin, foundation director and chairwoman of the foundation’s Grant Committee, introduced the 2018 recipients of 14 grants, which will impact Tri-Creek students at all levels in all buildings.
• Lowell High School Assistant Principal David Wilson ($4,940) “EV Grand Prix Kart II.”
• Oak Hill Elementary teachers Kassie Helsel, Amanda Montez, Wendy Wright ($672) “Buckley Homestead Study Trip.”
• Three Creeks Elementary teacher Holly Carter ($1,675) “Enter … the Curiosity Dome.”
• Lowell High School Associate Principal Shannon Richards and art teacher Veronica LaPage ($220) “#WeAreLowell.”
• Lowell Middle School teacher Natalie Faulkner ($3,000) “Farm Ecosystem Study Trip.”
• Three Creeks Elementary teacher Nicolette Hahn ($340) “Kindergarten Listening Library.”
• Three Creeks Elementary teacher Katie Taylor ($800) “Traveling Minds Rerouted Back to the Classroom.”
• Opportunity Center and Alt School teacher Jennifer Roberts ($565) “Flexible Seating at the Opportunity Center and Alt School.”
• Lowell Middle School Principal Rebecca Pavich ($2,150) “One School One Book.”
• Lowell Middle School teacher Erinn Malaski ($500) “Positive Changes in the Classroom and Among Students.”
• Lake Prairie Elementary teacher Sheryl Buche ($1,525) “Kindergarten Coding Club.”
• Lake Prairie Elementary teacher Mia Kouros ($1,150) "Lake Prairie Robotics.”
• Oak Hill Elementary teachers Amanda Haskins and Becky Blackman ($750) “Rockin’ Robotics.”
• Three Creeks Elementary teachers D’Ann Habas and Holly Carter ($100) “TC Robotics.”