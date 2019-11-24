HOBART — It’s been 20 years since Hobart started the first phase of improvements to its portion of 61st Avenue.
Much has changed since then, including the extension of Mississippi Street and plenty of new development.
To accommodate more growth expected in the southwest area of the city, the 61st Avenue and Marcella Boulevard intersection must be upgraded, and the creation of a roundabout there appears to be the best solution, officials said.
“This has to be fixed as quickly as we can and we’re trying to plan it so that 20 to 30 years from now, it’s still functional, it’s still acceptable,” City Engineer Phil Gralik said of the intersection.
Many roads were analyzed when Hobart started studying the future traffic needs in the city’s southwest area, but the 61st and Marcella intersection became the priority.
“This intersection is critical to the survivability and continued development of the 61st Avenue corridor,” Gralik said.
Butler, Fairman & Seufert completed the study for Hobart and looked at a variety of options for 61st and Marcella, including keeping it a signalized intersection.
Creating a roundabout stood out because of the safety benefits and enhanced traffic flow it could bring.
Design work continues for the project, and officials are having discussions with area property owners because it would affect several parcels, said Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman & Seufert.
He said one design being considered could result in one of the surrounding businesses relocating its building to a different area of its property. It hasn’t been determined if that will be necessary.
Dammarell said roundabout construction could start in 2023 and take at least a full construction season.
Cost estimates continue to be developed. Hobart has received $2.9 million in federal funding for the project, and officials are pursuing additional funding methods for the initiative.
Besides the roundabout, Hobart has other road projects planned to accommodate more traffic in the southwest area of the city.
Hobart looks to widen and reconstruct a stretch of 69th Avenue east of Mississippi Street. That work could begin in 2020.
The city also is planning to build an overpass at the Canadian National railroad tracks that cross Colorado Street north of 69th Avenue, and that project could start in 2022.
Hobart is pursuing a maximum of $12 million through lease rental revenue bonds to help fund those initiatives. The city could close on the bond issue in February.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said Butler, Fairman & Seufert has coordinated with Merrillville about Hobart’s road projects, and it’s possible Merrillville also could pursue initiatives nearby on Mississippi Street.
Merrillville leaders have had preliminary discussions about potential roundabouts at Mississippi Street and 69th Avenue and on Mississippi just north of Menards.
“We’re trying to do this somewhat as a team effort for the Mississippi Street corridor,” Snedecor said.
Merrillville is expecting growth on Mississippi, and the roundabouts the town is contemplating could help improve traffic flow and safety there.
Merrillville has made no final decisions about the potential Mississippi projects.