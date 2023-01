Intoxicated Burns Harbor man sped 100 mph away from police before arrest, ISP says

A Burns Harbor man faces multiple felony charges after leading police on a high-speed chase early Saturday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Johnny J. Svejda, 68, of Burns Harbor, was driving 90 mph in a 55-mph zone around 2:45 a.m. on Interstate 80 near Cline Avenue, state police said. When a state trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, Svejda began weaving in and out of multiple lanes and increased his speed to over 100 mph.

During the pursuit, Svejda would slow his vehicle down and pull over to the emergency shoulder of the road as if he was stopping, state police said, but then increase his speed and continue to flee.

Svejda stopped east of Grant Street, state police said, and was taken into custody. He refused a field sobriety test and was later ordered by a Lake County judge to submit a blood test.

Police anticipate prosecutors will charge Svejda with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of cocaine or a narcotic rug and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, all felonies. He faces potential misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated endangerment, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Svejda is being housed at the Lake County Jail.

