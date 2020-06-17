You are the owner of this article.
Investigation continues in fatal Gary fire, officials say
Investigation continues in fatal Gary fire, officials say

Stock fire photo

Stock photo

 File, Jonathan Miano | The Times

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and the Gary Fire Department continue to investigate a fatal fire at a two-story home Sunday night.

The deceased’s identity has not been released, but the Lake County coroner’s office confirmed he was an African American man.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday firefighters were called to a house fire at Seventh Avenue and Connecticut Street, said Gary Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell.

When firefighters arrived they were met with heavy flames and the second story of the home collapsed. While searching through the rubble, firefighters found a deceased man in one of the rooms.

There were no other injuries, but the home was a total loss, O’Donnell said.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

