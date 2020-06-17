Investigation continues in fatal Gary fire, officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and the Gary Fire Department continue to investigate a fatal fire at a two-story home Sunday night.

The deceased’s identity has not been released, but the Lake County coroner’s office confirmed he was an African American man.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday firefighters were called to a house fire at Seventh Avenue and Connecticut Street, said Gary Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell.

When firefighters arrived they were met with heavy flames and the second story of the home collapsed. While searching through the rubble, firefighters found a deceased man in one of the rooms.

There were no other injuries, but the home was a total loss, O’Donnell said.

