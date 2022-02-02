Investigation nets drug bust after Lake County Sheriff's tactical unit executes search, police say

GARY — An extensive investigation by Lake County police spanning months resulted in an arrest and authorities recovering heroin, crack cocaine and cash in a search warrant.

Gregory Jones, 42, of Gary, faces pending charges in Lake Superior Court, including possession and dealing heroin and cocaine, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

On Tuesday the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Unit and narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at 804 Johnson St. in Gary.

A three-month long investigation was launched by the Lake County Drug Task Force concerning crack and heroin dealing at Jones' Gary residence, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

“Investigations like this one go a long way toward helping to make our streets safer by incarcerating those suspected of poisoning our neighborhoods with illegal drugs," Martinez said. "As sheriff, I will continue to dedicate personnel and resources to make a difference.”

Officers confiscated cash, heroin, crack cocaine and other contraband. Jones was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail. Police said the case remains under investigation.

