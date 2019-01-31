MERRILLVILLE — Fire officials returned to the site of Wednesday's warehouse fire to begin determining its cause.
"We will be going out this afternoon once the temperature gets above zero," Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said Thursday morning. "We will take an excavator out there and put out any hot spots. The investigators will be there and they will have their hands full picking through everything."
Merrillville first responded at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday to an industrial park south of U.S. 30 and east of Interstate 65 to a fire at 9148 Louisiana St., which housed several businesses, including Vitner's Potato Chips and Stanley Steemer.
Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon.
Yerga said the fire started on the north side of the building. The cause is still under investigation.
Firefighters were met with fire shooting through the roof of the commercial building and fought the blaze from ladder trucks.
Fire Departments from Schererville, Munster, Hobart, Gary, St. John, Crown Point, Griffith and Lake Ridge assisted Merrillville in extinguishing the blaze. Firefighters and equipment were caked with ice from the mist of their water hoses in subzero cold.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.
Yerga said there is no indication the fire had a suspicious origin.
He said investigators will take statements from witnesses on the scene and of the firefighters who first arrived on scene. He said they typically look for burn patterns on the walls to reconstruct the fire's path.
Casey Kenworthy, a spokesman for the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office, which annually investigates nearly 900 fires, said their investigators try to examine all potential ignition sources like gas lines, meters and appliances for internal damage, identify any possible electrical system malfunctions, review weather data and rule out other sources, such as candles and smoking materials.
Bill has reported in Lake County since 1972 after graduating from Indiana University. He has worked for The Times since 1997, covering the courts and local government during much of his tenure. Born and raised in New Albany, Ind., he is a native Hoosier.
