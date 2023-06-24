HAMMOND — Indiana State Police are requesting the public’s help to identify the suspect in a shooting at 3 a.m. on Interstate 80.

A black Ford Mustang GT was traveling west near Indianapolis Boulevard when a person from a light-colored sedan discharged multiple gunshots from the vehicle, hitting an occupant of the Mustang. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, ISP said.

Anyone that witnessed incident or that may have dashcam photos or videos of the vehicles involved is encouraged to contact Detective Christopher Eagles at 219-696-6242.