'It's against the identity of our people': Serbs march in solidarity with protesters in Montenegro

MERRILLVILLE — Hundreds of people marched 4 miles Sunday in a historic show of support for the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, where church leaders fear a new law could strip the church of its holy sites, shrines and relics.

Carrying banners and signs saying "We're not giving up our holy sites," the faithful made their way from St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church at 9191 Mississippi Street to St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral at 8700 Taft Street in Merrillville.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Montenegro have been protesting a new government-backed law that church leaders say will allow the state to confiscate hundreds of churches and monasteries.

It's a clever law, because it requires religious communities to produce evidence of ownership of their property, said the Rev. Marko Matic, of St. Sava Church. Many churches date back hundreds of years and their leaders no longer have the titles, he said.

"It's against not only the future generation, but also our ancestors," he said.

If the state takes control of the Serbian Orthodox churches, history will be wiped out for all who were baptized in them, he said.

"It's against the identity of our people," he said. "We're not going to be Serbian anymore."

