'It's against the identity of our people': Serbs march in solidarity with protesters in Montenegro

MERRILLVILLE — Hundreds of people marched 4 miles Sunday in a historic show of support for the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, where church leaders fear a new law could strip the church of its holy sites, shrines and relics.
Carrying banners and signs saying "We're not giving up our holy sites," the faithful made their way from St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church at 9191 Mississippi Street to St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral at 8700 Taft Street in Merrillville.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Montenegro have been protesting a new government-backed law that church leaders say will allow the state to confiscate hundreds of churches and monasteries.
It's a clever law, because it requires religious communities to produce evidence of ownership of their property, said the Rev. Marko Matic, of St. Sava Church. Many churches date back hundreds of years and their leaders no longer have the titles, he said.
"It's against not only the future generation, but also our ancestors," he said.
If the state takes control of the Serbian Orthodox churches, history will be wiped out for all who were baptized in them, he said.
"It's against the identity of our people," he said. "We're not going to be Serbian anymore."
The law goes against human rights, freedom and history, said the Rev. Alex Novakovic, of St. Elijah.
"The churches should be there for all Orthodox people," he said.
Several Region churches are part of the larger Serbian Orthodox Church, which has places of worship throughout Europe, North and South America, and Australia.
"We express our prayer for unity," he said. "This is just peaceful, prayerful support for our brothers in faith in Montenegro."
The Rev. Radomir Nikcevic, who traveled from Montenegro to participate in protests Saturday and Sunday in the Chicago area, said through a translator that gatherings were historic because they marked the first time members of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the U.S. organized peaceful demonstrations in support of their people in Montenegro.
Marches were held Saturday in Libertyville and North Chicago.
"It's like a little spring that goes into the river of a huge procession," the Rev. Nikcevic said.