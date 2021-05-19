It's masks off June 1 for many Lake County Government building spaces

CROWN POINT — Face masks will no longer be on the must-wear list at Lake County government buildings after June 1.
Lake County Commissioners announced Wednesday they will no longer require members of the public to put on masks when entering the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point or other government buildings in Gary, Hammond and East Chicago.
Commissioners first required the public to wear masks in March 2020 after Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency. All county offices were closed to the public during the early weeks of the pandemic.
Commission President Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said they are dropping the mask mandate within open, public areas of the buildings.
Repay cautioned that other county government officials, like the auditor or recorder, may still require the public to wear masks within their offices.
Lake Treasurer Peggy Katona, whose office is regularly visited by taxpayers, said Wednesday she expects to go along with commissioners and drop masking requirements in her offices, starting next month.
“I don’t want to fight with anyone over masks, but I will require vulnerable employees to still wear masks," Katona said.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Prosecutor Bernard Carter said they will still require anyone entering their facilities to wear masks.
Martinez said, "Unlike other offices, we have more than 600 confined people in the jail and we have to protect them from having COVID-19 enter the jail."
He said they have been able to keep infection to low levels in the jail by examining new inmates and putting them in temporary quarantine.
Martinez said persons wishing to visit inmates now do so through a video and audio link and are no longer allowed personal contact with inmates.
He said members of the public still enter the sheriff department’s offices to pick up documents or to speak with county police staff. He said they will still need to be masked.
Lake Auditor John Petalas and Lake Recorder Gina Pimentel said Wednesday they will decide before the end of the month whether to mandate masks in their offices.
Pimentel said as many as 200 individuals visit her office daily to search for official documents, although much of that activity can now be done online.
Also Wednesday, commissioners awarded Gariup Construction a contract to rebuild the handicap access ramp at the east entrance of the government center in Crown Point to ensure it is compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.
Commissioners announced the Colfax Street bridge over Cady Marsh Ditch could reopen by the end of this week.
Duane Alverson of the county highway department said a surge of flood water washed out part of the road around the bridge last week. He said crews are working this week to replace that road section.