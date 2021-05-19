It's masks off June 1 for many Lake County Government building spaces

Martinez said, "Unlike other offices, we have more than 600 confined people in the jail and we have to protect them from having COVID-19 enter the jail."

He said they have been able to keep infection to low levels in the jail by examining new inmates and putting them in temporary quarantine.

Martinez said persons wishing to visit inmates now do so through a video and audio link and are no longer allowed personal contact with inmates.

He said members of the public still enter the sheriff department’s offices to pick up documents or to speak with county police staff. He said they will still need to be masked.

Lake Auditor John Petalas and Lake Recorder Gina Pimentel said Wednesday they will decide before the end of the month whether to mandate masks in their offices.

Pimentel said as many as 200 individuals visit her office daily to search for official documents, although much of that activity can now be done online.

Also Wednesday, commissioners awarded Gariup Construction a contract to rebuild the handicap access ramp at the east entrance of the government center in Crown Point to ensure it is compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.