'It's the last free public space': Lake County Public Library System marks 70 years of serving community

The Lake County Public Library System has been educating the public, broadening horizons and sparking children's imaginations since 1952.

The state's third largest public library system, after only Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, serves about half of Lake County's population, providing them with books, audiobooks, DVDs, computer access, meeting spaces, copying, 3D printing, film screenings, educational programming and countless other services. It's marking its 70th anniversary this year.

"It's an honor to be a part of a library system with such a rich history," Lake County Public Library Board President Marti Ross said. "I'm so proud of everything we've accomplished over the last 70 years, and I'm excited to see what else we can build in the future."

The library was incorporated in 1952, but its history dates back even further, Lake County Public Library Director Ingrid Norris said. Most of the locations it now serves were getting library services in 1913.

"We had a connection with the Gary Public Library, which started in 1908," she said. "In five years, it started serving communities outside of Gary like Hobart and Lake Station. It wasn't until 1952 that we actually formally formed the library with all the cities it serves. The two library boards met together as one library board for seven years until the contract with Gary expired in 1959 and we went out on our own by the seat of our pants. We completely started managing ourselves and operating independently."

For a long time, it was most efficient for the then-well-resourced Gary Public Library to provide library services to surrounding communities. Gary initially extended the library services to the rural outskirts for free, but later the communities had to agree to be taxed to get library services.

Most of the changes came as a result of the state's library laws, including the decision to ultimately create an independent library district to serve Lake County communities outside of Gary.

Initially, the Lake County Public Library System had eight small buildings, a bookmobile and 60,000 books. It grew to a peak of 14 buildings in the 1960s and now has more than a million items available for checkout, including digital resources like ebooks and digital audiobooks.

The Lake County Library System ended up consolidating many of the branches it once had. It merged the Dyer and Schererville branches; the Lake Station and New Chicago branches; the Merrillville, Independence Hill and Main Library branches; and the Griffith, Black Oak and Calumet Township branches.

The current branch Griffith-Calumet Township Branch of the Lake County Public Library at 1215 E. 45th Ave. in Griffith is larger than the three branches it replaced combined.

"They have more space and more books. They have bigger meeting rooms," Norris said. "We took advantage of an opportunity to make them bigger. We were very careful to make sure the buildings were centrally located to be as convenient as possible."

The same architect designed the newer branches that started going up in 2007, which is why the buildings look so similar.

"We had to adapt them a little to the land but used the same framework," she said. "We were able to adapt the same design without reinventing the wheel for every location. We were looking to utilize the money given to us in the best possible fashion."

The Cedar Lake branch was built big — 20,000 square feet — because of all the growth that was expected to come to the southern part of Lake County.

"The original Martin buildings were put up fairly quickly," Norris said. "They were square boxes. They didn't necessarily take into account that libraries were destination spots where people wanted a place to come in and sit at a table and study. People would just be there to check out books to read. Now libraries are a quiet space, a third space away from home and work. Libraries are a place you can go that's yours, a quiet study space, a place to congregate. The new branches were designed with that in mind. There was a lot of focus on what we thought the needs of the community were going to be."

Not every location got a new building. Older branches got funding to renovate the children's rooms to accommodate children's programming and ensure that the kids' space was sufficiently distinguished from the adult space.

The libraries have adapted over the years to the changing needs of the community, for instance, replacing vinyl records with cassettes and then CDs. Now patrons can download or stream music checked out from the library through Hoopla or Freegal.

It replaced VHS tapes with DVDs and has adjusted to the streaming era by creating binge boxes that group thematically similar titles for people to binge-watch at home.

"The most recent seismic change was during COVID," Norris said. "There was a group of people who made the switch to reading with ebooks rather than physical books. Thousands of people are still reading physical books, but some may never come back."

The library has long been innovative, for instance, using teletype machines before the internet to communicate between the branches at a time when a call from Lake Station eight miles away to Portage was long distance, Norris said.

"It was one of the challenges of having to serve a 125-square-mile area," she said.

The Lake County Public Library System distributes about 2 million items a year to cities, towns and unincorporated areas throughout Lake County, as well as about 675,000 digital items. It serves 14 communities and 10 school districts.

"It's very diverse," she said. "Everyone of those communities is different. They are different in age groups, diverse in the amount of people of color and different in the amount of Hispanic population. Each community is very unique."

The Lake County Public Library System serves about 250,000 residents through its branches in Cedar Lake, Dyer-Schererville, Griffith-Calumet Township, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station-New Chicago, Merrillville, Munster and St. John.

"One of the challenges is we have to pay close attention to ensure the collections reflect the diversity," Norris said. "Each branch has a responsibility to connect with the communities and towns. We also have professionals who subscribe to diverse publications and stay abreast of award winners and other books different populations would be interested in."

Members of the public also put in hundreds of requests for books for the library to buy every month. People who make suggestions for books the library decides to buy get first dibs to check them out.

The Lake County Public Library System also will provide library cards to patrons of Lake County's other library systems in Gary, Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago, Crown Point and Lowell.

Talks have cropped up every now and then about consolidation among the systems, but it's been determined that the communities are better served by independent libraries and that mergers would not result in any significant efficiencies or cost savings, she said.

"We came to the conclusion it would result in too large of a library," she said. "The urban cities also can have unique libraries to their communities with programming for their communities."

The library system is constantly reviewing community feedback as it adds new programming, such as by providing STEM programming for kids and allowing patrons to covert older mediums into newer ones, like converting VHS to DVD or old photographs into digital pictures. It offers access to The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and academic journals that college students might need to access.

It often hosts events such as informational sessions on how to buy health insurance or meet-the-candidate nights.

The library system also added new services during the coronavirus pandemic, a time when it took on outsized importance for many locked down in their homes. People turned to the library to download books, music and other forms of entertainment.

"It caused us to reflect on what are the essential jobs and services and hone it down," Norris said. "We, for instance, were able to do reference work answering reference questions while sitting at home. It caused us to focus on energy on the primary services, while we're doing as we're still rebounding and hiring new staff."

The library continues to offer curbside pickup, which proved to be popular. It now rents out video game consoles and video games and makes reading recommendations for people looking for something new to read.

"We send our professionals to conferences, and they get excited about ideas they learn about," she said. "We have them make grant proposals to see if an idea is sustainable. We have a very energetic and creative staff and try to make sure we're hearing their ideas."

The library also will track down books people request, borrowing them from other library systems from all over the country.

"People think if it's not in the catalog they can't check it out," she said. "But we borrow books from Alaska and Hawaii and all over the country. We think bigger. We could access a book from anywhere nationally to get it done. Most people don't know that."

Norris sees a bright future for the Lake County Public Library System as she plans to retire. She is looking to submit her retirement paperwork to the board this fall and step down next year "to pass on the mantle."

She's proud of many accomplishments, including making library databases accessible to the 10 school districts it serves and rolling out Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in which any child from birth to the age of 5 in the library district can get a book delivered every month. She also launched a maker space called the Libratory, a portmanteau the library is seeking copyright for.

"For the community, the library is pretty much the only space left where you don't have to buy anything," she said. "You don't have to do anything to utilize our space. It's the last free public space. You can come to get questions answered. You can see an awful lot of money on streaming, books and subscriptions. At a time when people are cutting back on expenses and reducing their budgets, we can meet their entertainment needs. We'll continue to work with children and bring them programming. We will keep up with new formats, but it doesn't seem like physical books will ever go by the wayside."