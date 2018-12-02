Try 1 month for 99¢
Indiana University Northwest
Indiana University Northwest in Gary

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

GARY — Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence offers free workshops for those age 55 and better through its Senior University program. Workshops take place at various locations on the IU Northwest campus.

IU Northwest is enrolling now for spring classes. The offerings include:

Write through Grief: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25

Introduction to Computers: 5:45 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 15, 22 and 29

Introduction to Chalk Pastels: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22

Introduction to Email and Internet: 5:45 to 8 p.m., Mondays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25

Online Business Basics: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 22

History of the Vocalist in Jazz: 3 to 5 p.m., April 4 and Apr. 5

Chair Yoga and Aerobics: 4 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, April 9, 16 and 23

To register for any of the workshops, contact the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence via email at curesu@iun.edu or call 219-980-6907.

