GARY — Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence offers free workshops for those age 55 and better through its Senior University program. Workshops take place at various locations on the IU Northwest campus.
IU Northwest is enrolling now for spring classes. The offerings include:
Write through Grief: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25
Introduction to Computers: 5:45 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 15, 22 and 29
Introduction to Chalk Pastels: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22
Introduction to Email and Internet: 5:45 to 8 p.m., Mondays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25
Online Business Basics: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 22
History of the Vocalist in Jazz: 3 to 5 p.m., April 4 and Apr. 5
Chair Yoga and Aerobics: 4 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, April 9, 16 and 23
To register for any of the workshops, contact the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence via email at curesu@iun.edu or call 219-980-6907.