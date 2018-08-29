GARY — Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence offers free workshops for those aged 55 and better through its Senior University program. Workshops take place at various locations on the IU Northwest campus.
IU Northwest is enrolling for the following fall classes:
Retirement Finance Series: 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25. This four-part series will cover the following topics: retirees, stocks or bonds, retirement income and investing for retirement.
Write through Grief: 5:30-7:30 p.m.Thursdays, Oct. 4, 11, and 18. Learn how to navigate the holidays while honoring the memory of your loved ones. This three-part workshop was developed to guide people through the process of writing to overcome grief. Participants will receive strategies to help them begin the process of writing their life stories. A background in writing is not necessary to participate.
Big Band Jazz: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16. Led by Billy Foster, this two-part workshop will explore the history and stars of the big bands in jazz.
To register for any of these workshops, contact the Center for Urban and Regional at curesu@iun.edu or 219-980-6907.