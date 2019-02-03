GARY — Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence offers free workshops for those aged 55 and better through its Senior University program. Workshops take place at various locations on the IU Northwest campus.
IU Northwest is enrolling now for the following spring classes:
Facebook: 5:45 to 8 p.m. March 5, 19 and 26
During this three-part workshop, run in partnership with the IU Northwest Alumni Association, participants will learn how to customize their Facebook page, communicate with family and friends, and protect their information. In addition to Facebook, participants will also have the opportunity to learn about other social media platforms, such as Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Smartphones: 2 to 4 p.m. March 7, 21 and 28
For this three-part workshop learn how to operate your smartphone. Participants will learn how to download apps, check email, send texts, customize settings and more.
Online Business Basics: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22
If you want to live your dream as a business owner, attend our new Online Business Basics workshop. Receive step-by-step instructions for using online tools to start your business, strategies to build a success team, ideas to fund your business without debt and tools to clearly define your products and services. You will also receive a business plan template and guide for doing business in the state of Indiana.
History of the Vocalist in Jazz: 3 to 5 p.m. April 4 and April 5
Led by IU Northwest’s own Billy Foster, this two-part workshop will start in the early 1900s, then move on to Louis Armstrong and his influences. Learn about Bing Crosby, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and end with current era jazz singers, such as Dianne Reeves and Cecil McLorin Salvant.
Chair Yoga and Aerobics: 4 to 5 p.m. April 9, 16 and 23
In this three-part blended workshop, seniors will engage in both chair yoga and low-impact aerobics. The combination of gentle yoga and light aerobics will allow seniors the opportunity to practice flexibility and stability exercises while also improving their cardiovascular fitness.
To register for any of these workshops, contact the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence via email at curesu@iun.edu or by phone at 219-980-6907.
Parking permits can be purchased at IU Northwest parking permit kiosks for a fee of $2 per day (exact change and credit cards accepted). Parking permit kiosks are in Parking Lot 2 (north side of IU Northwest) and in front of the John W. Anderson Library and Conference Center. Parking permits are not required for Friday workshops.