IUN Chancellor receives prestigious committee appointment

GARY — Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama was recently named to the executive committee of the Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities (CUMU), the longest-running and largest organization committed to serving and connecting the world’s urban and metropolitan universities and their partners.

Members of the executive committee are presidents and chancellors of CUMU member institutions and are elected to serve two-year terms in their respective positions.

“I am delighted to have been nominated and elected to serve as a member of the CUMU executive committee,” Iwama said. “At IU Northwest, we take immense pride in our role as an anchor institution for the Region. We are inextricably linked to our local communities, and uniquely positioned to play an active role in supporting the long-term, well-being of Northwest Indiana.”

He said it starts with a commitment to provide its students with the best possible educational experience.

"Working directly with other CUMU leaders helps facilitate the sharing of best practices for student success initiatives and community engagement,” he added.