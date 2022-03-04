IUN researchers publish second report on tax delinquent properties

Victoria Travis is putting her education to work and being "a part of history" before she even finishes grad school.

A student in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University Northwest, Travis chairs a team of students working to get to the bottom of tax delinquent properties in Lake County.

“I just can’t wait to see the economic redevelopment that is going to come from this,” Travis said.

The project is part of a partnership between IUN's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) and the Lake County Board of Commissioners. The team released the second in a series of eight studies Thursday. The project is looking at what are called "churners," properties that are tax delinquent and have appeared at both the Tax Certificate Sale and the Lake County Commissioner's Tax Sale multiple times with no bids. The parcels lay vacant, not producing any tax revenue.

The first report detailed where the bulk of the parcels are located. The data showed there are 9,231 churners in Lake County.

Tax delinquent properties are originally put up for bid in the September treasurer’s tax sale. If the property is not sold, it goes to the commissioners' tax certificate sale, usually held in April. The 9,231 churners in Lake County have all passed through both sales with no bids.

The location of the churners is skewed north, with Gary, Lake Station, Hammond, Hobart and Merrillville housing 90%. The vast majority are in Gary with about 73%; Lake Station is second with about 8%.

The second report looked at how long churners stay in the tax sale system and the types of properties that become churners.

Looking at data spanning 2016 to 2021, researchers found no-bid parcels cycle through commissioners' tax sales an average of 3.7 times. During the time period studied, there were 10 commissioners' tax certificate sales. On average, parcels in Hobart, Gary, Lowell and Highland cycled through tax sales more than 3.7 times.

Data also show that the number of parcels appearing at tax sales for the first time is slightly decreasing while the number of first-time parcels sold is on the rise.

Of the seven property types — residential, agricultural, government owned, exempt, state assessed utilities, commercial and industrial — residential parcels were most likely to be churners. While 83.73% of land parcels across Lake County are residential, 90.63% of no bid parcels were residential.

Gary, Lake Station and New Chicago had the most no-bid residential properties. Future studies will include an in-depth analysis of northeast quadrant of Lake County: Gary, New Chicago, Lake Station and Hobart.

The skew towards residential properties was not surprising, said Matt Fech, an attorney for the Lake County Board of Commissioners. Slivers of property that sometimes can't fit full houses can be seen across Lake County, Fech explained.

With the report, communities can actually map out where the properties are to “get a better sense of what’s moving and what’s not moving," said Ellen Szarleta, the director of CURE.

"When we use community knowledge and the expertise of our students and faculty, it is a win-win for everyone," Szarleta said. "The report will help us identify the units of government that have the highest concentrations [of no-bid parcels] and are potentially the most impacted."

As the group continues to release studies, they are also connecting with local stakeholders. They hope to bring leaders from Lake County's different municipalities together to discuss the findings.

The student researchers will also be tasked with analyzing local master plans, seeing where no-bid parcels may fit in to existing plans for green space or other development projects.

Ultimately the goal of the project is to "produce a positive result," former Lake County Attorney John Dull said. A committee of eight lawyers and assessors has been established to brainstorm legislative solutions as more findings are published.

“When you can actually physically see that [where the no-bid parcels are] on a map, you can see what is happening to a community," Szarleta said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.