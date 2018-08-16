The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in a split decision this week authorized the sale of the Lake Station water system to Indiana American Water for more than $20 million.
The commission approved the sale over an objection from the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which had recommended Indiana American be prohibited from including about $7.3 million in costs associated with the proposed acquisition as part of its rate base.
In a 3-2 decision, the IURC said the Indiana General Assembly passed a bipartisan bill in 2016 allowing for such mergers to encourage regionalization as a strategy for addressing problems caused by aging infrastructure. The statute allows for public water or wastewater utility to acquire property of distressed utilities and petition the IURC to include the cost difference associated with the acquisition as part of its base rate.
The OUCC recommended excluding part of the purchase price because Indiana American plans to use Lake Station’s new filtration plant and wells only in emergencies or as a backup supply. The company plans to supply residents with water from Lake Michigan.
"It is important to recognize that it is likely this transaction would not be before the commission if the Lake Station source of supply and treatment plant were excluded from the acquisition," the majority decision states.
If the purchaser were required to show all assets would continue to remain in service after an acquisition, it could create a disincentive for purchases of distressed utilities, the IURC said.
In a dissenting opinion, two commissioners wrote the majority's interpretation of state law fails to promote infrastructure investment that is both necessary and protects the affordability of utility services for Indiana residents.
"This outcome may afford a better return for Indiana American's shareholders, but it comes at Hoosier ratepayers' expense as opposed to safeguarding the affordability of their utility services," the dissenting commissioners wrote.
Deal not final yet
The deal still could hit a road bump, because the OUCC said Thursday it has not ruled out requesting further IURC consideration or filing a notice of appeal to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
"We are still reviewing yesterday's decision with those options in mind and will be weighing our options over the next several days," said Anthony Swinger, spokesman for the OUCC.
Schererville and Crown Point also had intervened in the case, arguing their communities should not be forced to subsidize Indiana American’s proposed acquisition of the Lake Station water system.
Lake Station Mayor Christopher Anderson said the city will now focus on closing the sale, which could occur in 30 to 45 days.
“We're very pleased with the decision,” Anderson said. “We're happy the majority (of the IURC) sided with us.”
Indiana American said the merger will benefit Lake Station residents.
"With the approval, there is a period of time for next steps that will need to occur before the deal can be closed," Indiana American spokesman Joseph Loughmiller said. "We are continuing, as we have in recent months, to work with Lake Station to provide emergency support as needed and begin coordinating integration activities."
City, company eye next steps
Anderson said city officials already have started work on the integration process by gathering information, such as client lists, that will be provided to Indiana American.
Lake Station waited to start that work until it received a decision from the IURC, he said.
Until the city and Indiana American close on the deal, Lake Station will continue to operate the water utility.
Anderson said residents will be informed of what to expect when Indiana American begins providing water service to the community, and the goal is to have “the smoothest transition as possible.”
When closing occurs, Lake Station will receive its funding from the sale.
Anderson said proceeds will be used to pay off debt associated with the city's water treatment plant, which was built in 2015.
That facility cost $11.8 million. Anderson estimated Lake Station still owes between $10 million and $11 million, and the municipality is in the midst of obtaining a payoff amount.
It hasn't been decided how the remainder of the sale proceeds would be used.
“There's a lot of options,” including investing the money, Anderson said.
He said city leaders are waiting to have in-depth discussions about how to appropriate that funding until the sale is finalized.
“We're trying not to put the cart ahead of the horse,” Anderson said.