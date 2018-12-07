MERRILLVILLE — Cindy Hall was named the recipient of the prestigious ATHENA Award.
Cindy J. Hall, executive director of resource development at Ivy Tech Community College's Northwest Indiana campuses, was honored with the award at the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Around the World Gala” at the Avalon Manor.
The award honors excellence, community service and efforts to help women attain professional achievements and leadership skills. Hall was recognized for her 26 years as a fundraising professional responsible for career-long contributions of $26 million.
Hall serves on the Don Quijote Education Executive Board, is a member of the Northwest Indiana Information Sharing and Security Alliance, a newly formed nonprofit. She is also one of the founding members of the Association of Fundraising Professionals — Northwest Indiana chapter.
“Cindy is a model of mentorship,” Andrea Proulx Buinicki, president of Giving Focus LLC, said. “First, she actively seeks the leadership potential in the women surrounding her, whether we see it or not. Next, she invites us to leadership roles, lifting up our strengths and challenging us to grow. Last, Cindy supports the women in leadership with her own skills, talents and advice.”
“Volunteering and giving back to the community is simply the right thing to do,” Hall said.