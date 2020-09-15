Ivy Tech Foundation to award scholarships

The Ivy Tech Foundation will present scholarships totaling $36,000 to 24 students at this year’s virtual version of its 19th annual Chancellors’ Scholarship Fundraising Event next month.
This event, celebrating academic achievements of local Ivy Tech Community College students, is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Guests will be entertained by DJ Jeff Lawley as the college honors its highest-achieving scholars.
Tickets cost $85 per person, which is 100% tax deductible, and can be purchased online at https://connect.ivytech.edu/chancellorsevent2020. Sponsor opportunities are available. The deadline for reservations and virtual ticket purchases is Sept. 28. For more information, please contact Cindy Hall at 219-476-4710 or cjhall@ivytech.edu.
Proceeds support Ivy Tech’s Chancellors’ Scholarship Fund, benefiting students at the Lake County campus, encompassing Crown Point, East Chicago and Gary, and at the Valparaiso campus, including the Michigan City and LaPorte sites.
The following students are scholarship recipients:
Lake County Campus:
Nicole Bonilla – Nursing
Nicole DeLoera – Psychology
Autumn Jalgeas – Human Services
Karli Janakaukis – Nursing
Sarah Plant – Human Services
James Ramirez – Human Services
Leah Scatozzi – Secondary Education
Ashley Szczepanski – Nursing
Valparaiso/Michigan City Campus:
Serena Birmingham - Elementary Education
Destiny Carlisle- Psychology
Caleb Finch -Cyber Security/Info Assurance
Cassie Johnson - Business Administration
Jennifer Jungels -Accounting
Joshua Myers - Design Technology
Katlynn Pavich-Alvarez - HVAC
Hannah Pender - Psychology
Caila Vale -Fire Science
Jonas Wald General Studies
Melanie Way – Nursing
Melissa Womack - Business Administration
