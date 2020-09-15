Ivy Tech Foundation to award scholarships

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Ivy Tech Foundation will present scholarships totaling $36,000 to 24 students at this year’s virtual version of its 19th annual Chancellors’ Scholarship Fundraising Event next month.

This event, celebrating academic achievements of local Ivy Tech Community College students, is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Guests will be entertained by DJ Jeff Lawley as the college honors its highest-achieving scholars.

Tickets cost $85 per person, which is 100% tax deductible, and can be purchased online at https://connect.ivytech.edu/chancellorsevent2020. Sponsor opportunities are available. The deadline for reservations and virtual ticket purchases is Sept. 28. For more information, please contact Cindy Hall at 219-476-4710 or cjhall@ivytech.edu.

Proceeds support Ivy Tech’s Chancellors’ Scholarship Fund, benefiting students at the Lake County campus, encompassing Crown Point, East Chicago and Gary, and at the Valparaiso campus, including the Michigan City and LaPorte sites.

The following students are scholarship recipients:

Lake County Campus:

Nicole Bonilla – Nursing

Nicole DeLoera – Psychology

Autumn Jalgeas – Human Services