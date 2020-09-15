 Skip to main content
Ivy Tech Foundation to award scholarships
urgent

Ivy Tech Foundation to award scholarships

{{featured_button_text}}

The Ivy Tech Foundation will present scholarships totaling $36,000 to 24 students at this year’s virtual version of its 19th annual Chancellors’ Scholarship Fundraising Event next month.

This event, celebrating academic achievements of local Ivy Tech Community College students, is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Guests will be entertained by DJ Jeff Lawley as the college honors its highest-achieving scholars.

Tickets cost $85 per person, which is 100% tax deductible, and can be purchased online at https://connect.ivytech.edu/chancellorsevent2020. Sponsor opportunities are available. The deadline for reservations and virtual ticket purchases is Sept. 28. For more information, please contact Cindy Hall at 219-476-4710 or cjhall@ivytech.edu.

Proceeds support Ivy Tech’s Chancellors’ Scholarship Fund, benefiting students at the Lake County campus, encompassing Crown Point, East Chicago and Gary, and at the Valparaiso campus, including the Michigan City and LaPorte sites.

The following students are scholarship recipients:

Lake County Campus:

Nicole Bonilla – Nursing

Nicole DeLoera – Psychology

Autumn Jalgeas – Human Services

Karli Janakaukis – Nursing

Sarah Plant – Human Services

James Ramirez – Human Services

Leah Scatozzi – Secondary Education

Ashley Szczepanski – Nursing

Valparaiso/Michigan City Campus:

Serena Birmingham - Elementary Education

Destiny Carlisle- Psychology

Caleb Finch -Cyber Security/Info Assurance

Cassie Johnson - Business Administration

Jennifer Jungels -Accounting

Joshua Myers - Design Technology

Katlynn Pavich-Alvarez - HVAC

Hannah Pender - Psychology

Caila Vale -Fire Science

Jonas Wald General Studies

Melanie Way – Nursing

Melissa Womack - Business Administration

