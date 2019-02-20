Ivy Tech Community College once again will offer help to students and families with filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid on College Goal Sunday, set for Feb. 24.
Staff members will be available at the East Chicago location of the Lake County campus, 410 E. Columbus Dr., and at the Valparaiso campus, 3100 Ivy Tech Dr., from 2 to 4 p.m. that day to answer questions and assist in filing the FAFSA online. Spanish-speaking staff will be available at the East Chicago location, which also will offer food and beverages.
Completion of the FAFSA is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. It must be filed by April 15 for a student to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association.
Students should bring their parents’ completed tax returns, W-2 forms and any other 2017 income and benefits information. Students 24 years of age and older may attend the event alone and bring their own completed 2017 tax and wage information.
Students (and parents, if applicable) need to create an FSA ID username and password in order to file the FAFSA. Please create your FSA ID at fsaid.ed.gov before attending College Goal Sunday.
Students attending any of the College Goal events who submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1000 scholarship.
For more information, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.