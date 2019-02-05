GARY — Two students in the accelerated program at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus are among a select group of students around the world chosen to participate in the International Laureate Scholar Program.
Abigail Rodriguez, of Hammond, and Tara Shorter, of Gary, attend Ivy Tech classes at the Arts & Sciences Building in Gary as part of the college’s Associate Accelerated Program, in which students earn an associate degree in 11 months.
The A & S Building is a space shared by Ivy Tech and Indiana University Northwest.
Both women are majoring in Business Administration and will receive their degrees from Ivy Tech in May. The International Scholar Laureate Program offers high-achieving students an opportunity to travel to foreign countries to enhance their education in business and entrepreneurship, medicine and science, nursing and health care and engineering and technology. Scholars are chosen from among members of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society of two-year colleges.
“This is an incredible opportunity for both Abigail and Tara,” Katrina Hudson, coordinator of the Associate Accelerated Program at Ivy Tech-Lake County, said. “I am extremely proud of them both for their hard work, leadership and academic success. Despite the rigor of the program, they are both serving as officers in Phi Theta Kappa and have excelled. They are superstars.”
Both qualify for an eight-day trip in May to Australia or China.
“This incredible opportunity means that my hard work and dedication are paying off,” said Rodriguez, who plans to travel to Australia. “I am thrilled to be receiving such an honor and am excited for this opportunity.”
Rodriguez's to earn a bachelor’s degree in management with a focus on human resources.
“This is an amazing, unexpected opportunity for me,” Shorter, who plans to transfer to the University of Minnesota to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture, said. “This program gives me the chance to explore my current major a bit deeper and experience it in the real world internationally.”