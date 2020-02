Jail investigating death of female inmate

CROWN POINT — Police are investigating the death of 32-year-old female inmate who reportedly suffered a medical emergency at the Lake County Jail.

Jail staff gave emergency care to the woman, identified as Melanie McNeish, before she was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Southlake campus in Merrillville on Friday, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

McNeish suffered an undisclosed medical emergency and “the death is being investigated by detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department,” said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “The official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.”

The woman was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m. Saturday, and family members were notified.

McNeish was booked into Lake County Jail on Thursday, Jones said. Court records indicate she was facing two theft charges.

