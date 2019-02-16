MUNSTER — Retired NASA astronaut Jerry Ross is about as down to earth as they come.
The 1966 graduate of Crown Point High School retired from NASA in 2012 as the first person in history to launch into space seven times and execute a record-tying nine spacewalks.
The Crown Point native is humble about his impressive career, but he'll share those stories when he speaks at the Share the Love Luncheon at noon Feb. 27 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Cancer Resource Centre in conjunction with the auxiliaries of Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center, the luncheon program highlights Ross’ career at NASA.
From his childhood in rural Indiana, through education at Purdue University and active duty in the U.S. Air Force, Ross charted a path to NASA after overcoming many setbacks to become the most launched astronaut in history. An author of three books, he encourages others not to give up too easily in the pursuit of their goals.
Net proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster. The Resource Centre is a program of the Community Cancer Research Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of cancer care in Northwest Indiana and the south Chicago suburbs. All services of the Cancer Resource Centre — support groups, mind-body-spirit classes, educational offerings and a resource library — are offered free of charge to those in need.
Vendor tables will offer boutique items for sale from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A portion of those proceeds benefit the Cancer Resource Centre. Reservations are $50 per person. Table reservations are available at $400/table of eight; $500/table of 10. Space is limited. Reservations must be made no later than Wednesday.
Luncheon will be served at 12 p.m.
Checks should be made payable to Community Cancer Research Foundation and mailed to Community Foundation of NW Indiana, Attention: Sherri Holt, 905 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321. For additional information, please contact Sherri Holt at 219-836-0130 or sholt@comhs.org.