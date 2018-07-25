Jewel-Osco has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant totaling $5,000 to fund processing fees on donated large game and livestock.
"We are very excited about our 'Meat' the Need program," said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, "and pleased that Jewel-Osco is making an investment in our communities."
These funds will be used to assist Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry in paying processing fees for donations of large game and livestock in Lake and Porter counties. Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry encourages the donation of large game and livestock to the “Meat” the Need program, raises financial support to pay processing fees on these donations, and gives this nutritious meat to hunger relief-agencies within Indiana. Hunters and farmers may donate, at no cost to them (and farmers may write-off fair market value on taxes), by taking large game or livestock to a participating meat processor in their area. The donation will be processed, packaged in 1- to 2-pound packages, and frozen, or canned. Local hunger-relief agencies will be contacted for pickup and distribution of this nutritious protein back into the community in which it was donated. The individuals and families that Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry serves are reached through food banks and other hunger-relief agencies whose services are strictly for low income and poor populations.
“The grant provided will pay for approximately 3,700 pounds of donated large game and livestock within Lake and Porter County in Indiana, which will then be distributed to area hunger-relief agencies – providing almost 15,000 meals to residents in need within our communities,” Treesh said.
“To date, we have 83 participating meat processors working within 85 counties in Indiana to ensure residents in need are served,” shared Amber Zecca, Fund Development director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Currently, we partner with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, The Butcher Block, Belvarkan Farm, Fair Oaks Farm and Monon Meat Packing to provide this nutritious meat within Lake and Porter counties. This partnership allowed for almost 23,500 pounds donated directly within this community so far this year – which will provide approximately 94,000 meals.”
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is accepting donations to fund the “Meat” the Need program throughout Indiana and is looking for volunteers to help in efforts to feed the hungry and reduce hunger issues throughout Indiana. Visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.