MUNSTER — Music, food, festivities and fun for all ages was offered at the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana building Sunday to celebrate the festival of Hanukkah.
Hanukkah, also spelled Chanukah, began Dec. 2 and ends today. All Jewish holidays begin and end at sundown.
Known as the Festival of Rededication or the Festival of Light, Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, after it was desecrated by the Syrian Greeks.
In 167 B.C.E., a small band of Jews in Judea, led by Judah Maccabee, rose up against the religious persecution of King Antiochus IV Epiphanes. Judah and his tiny army won the war and their religious freedom. They captured the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, which had been turned into a pagan shrine, cleansed it and rededicated it. When they rekindled the Eternal Light, which according to Jewish tradition is to be lit continuously, oil for only one day remained. The oil lasted eight days until more was obtained, and thus the festival is celebrated for eight days by lighting the menorah, or eight-branched candelabrum.
Hanukkah is celebrated by playing dreidel (spinning top) games and eating latkes, or potato pancakes, which are of Ashkenazi European origin, and sufganiyot, or jelly doughnuts, which hail from Israeli tradition. The Jewish Federation’s menu included potato, sweet potato and veggie latkes, as well as made to order sweet and savory crepes.
Community Shaliach, or Israeli emissary, Eitan Torz said it’s important to connect with something that’s bigger than ourselves. His role as emissary is to bring Israeli culture to the Jewish and secular communities of Northwest Indiana.
“The Hanukkah celebration is a way to keep the tradition that has been around for thousands of years and to express our identity,” Torz said.
Children at the Jewish Federation Hanukkah party were treated to a score of activities like spin art, cookie decorating and other crafts, as well as games including doughnut limbo, a gelt (chocolate money) walk, a tater toss and a virtual scavenger hunt.
Emma Stricker of Munster, a member of the Jewish Federation high school youth group, volunteered by assisting the younger children with spin art. “We’re a small group of Jewish people in this area, and some of us are spread out across the Region,” she said. “Today’s Hanukkah party was a good way to create community and show other Jewish people that this is a good place to live.”
Adults enjoyed playing Spinagogue, a new Kickstarter dreidel spinning game, henna body art, Hanukkah trivia, a community art project, selfie station and a white elephant gift exchange.
Nancy Gross, of Schererville, and Rebecca Handler, of Munster, were the volunteer co-chairwomen.
“Running a Jewish Federation event is a good way to be involved,” said Gross. We both love Hanukkah, and it’s a great way to celebrate with friends and family.”
Jewish Community Programs Coordinator Rachel Saller said this was the first time in recent history that the Jewish Federation hosted a Hanukkah party. “Typically, each synagogue in the area has their own event, but this year we wanted to bring everyone of all ages in the community together,” Saller explained.
The celebration culminated with Hanukkah songs and a community menorah lighting. As the candles were lit, children’s eyes sparkled with glee, and adults were once again reassured that the light of Hanukkah would live on to the next generation.