HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll auditorium will be filled with the sounds of the season during the annual Christmas concert beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 in the auditorium, 1519 Hoffman St. Enter Door C.
The concert will feature the Bishop Noll choir under the direction of David Herr followed by the Bishop Noll concert band under the direction of Rocco Carioto. The combined number of band and choir students accounts for over one-fifth of the entire student body, making the concert the perfect opportunity for to see how the Fine Arts Department at Noll continues to grow and expand.
The band will perform Christmas favorites including “A Festive Christmas,” “White Christmas," and a special performance and reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” The band will also perform a tribute to the rock band Queen.
The BNI Jazz Band will perform "Christmas Time is Here" from "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Santa will pay a surprise visit and pose for photos. The Bishop Noll Choir's repertoire this year is among the most diverse song lineups to date. The choir will sing holiday music, spiritual pieces, pop songs, folk music and Broadway show tunes.
The concert is free and for all ages. Before the concert, the Bishop Noll Band will have its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria. It costs $7 and is all you can eat. Proceeds will benefit the BNI band's concert tour of New York City in the spring.
For more information, visit bishopnoll.org or email rcarioto@bishopnoll.org.