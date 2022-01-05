Jorgensen opts against Indiana Senate bid, will seek to remain on Lake council

ST. JOHN — Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, is opting against a campaign for the Indiana Senate and instead will seek another four-year term on the county's financial governing body.

Jorgensen acknowledged Tuesday many Northwest Indiana residents have urged him to consider competing this year in the newly redrawn Senate District 1 and to take his experience as a local government leader to the Statehouse.

But Jorgensen told The Times, "I have unfinished business in Lake County government," and declared he's running for reelection in the council's 7th District.

"The people of south county have supported me and elected me to be their voice, and I intend to continue in that singular endeavor," Jorgensen said. "I have not finished the work I set out to do and I do not intend to abandon the job."

If reelected, Jorgensen said he'll ensure his district gets its share of the county's federal COVID-19 relief funds, pledged to continue his fight against COVID-19 mask and vaccine requirements, and vowed to block restrictions on firearm use in unincorporated Lake County.