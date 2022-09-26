Judge dismisses lawsuit against US Steel filed by Surfrider, Chicago

HAMMOND — A U.S. District Court judge granted U.S. Steel's motion Friday to dismiss a lawsuit filed in 2018 over Clean Water Act violations at the company's Portage plant.

U.S. District Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio found claims in a citizens lawsuit filed by Surfrider Foundation and Chicago were thoroughly litigated in a separate case brought against U.S. Steel by the government and resolved with a consent decree DeGuilio approved a year ago.

Surfrider Foundation and Chicago were granted permission to intervene in the government's case and already litigated their claims as part of that lawsuit, the judge wrote.

Surfrider Foundation and Chicago could have appealed DeGuilio's approval of the consent decree in September 2021, but they did not, the judge wrote.

Surfrider Foundation said in a statement it was still reviewing the decision.

"Surfrider Foundation is disappointed and disagrees with the court's ruling, particularly in light of U.S. Steel's continued permit violations after it fully implemented the governments' consent decree," the statement said. "However, Surfrider is proud to have filed our citizen suit to hold U.S. Steel accountable for their significant Clean Water Act violations, which started the process leading up to the governments' consent decree.

"While we continued calling for improvements to the proposed consent decree, Surfrider’s intervention in the governments' case, along with the city of Chicago, resulted in meaningful improvements, with U.S. Steel agreeing to implement a local environmentally beneficial water quality monitoring project for the community negatively impacted by its pollution, and agreeing to improved public notification requirements in the event of future violations."

An agreed order, which was adopted by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management in 2021 for U.S. Steel permit violations after the consent decree was entered, could have been stronger, Surfrider said.

However, the 2021 order "included a notably higher penalty than that included by the consent decree, and much higher than IDEM orders typically seem to include when public watchdogs like Surfrider are not at work," the statement said.

The foundation was represented by attorneys at the Abrams Environmental Law Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School.

U.S. Steel said in a statement it "greatly respects the decision of the court."

"We remain committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability in Northwest Indiana and in all our communities," a U.S. Steel spokeswoman said.

Attorneys for Indiana and the U.S. government began negotiating the settlement with U.S. Steel after its Midwest Plant spilled 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway in April 2017.

Hexavalent chromium, the chemical featured in the movie "Erin Brockovich," is an occupational carcinogen and can be harmful to the eyes, skin and respiratory system, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As part of the consent decree, U.S. Steel agreed to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 in response costs and damages to government agencies for the April 2017 spill. The company also agreed to conduct a three-year sampling program along Lake Michigan's shoreline at a cost of about $600,000.

IDEM's May 2021 agreed order included a $950,000 civil penalty for wastewater permit violations from November 2018 to December 2020 at U.S. Steel Midwest.

DeGuilio rejected the plaintiffs' arguments that U.S. Steel continuously violates the Clean Water Act by failing to properly maintain and operate its facility.

The judge wrote he previously found the consent decree was adequate and violations that occurred after it was entered were not sufficient "to overcome the presumption of diligent prosecution in this case" and did not "deserve meaningful weight."

"As noted in this court's order implementing the consent decree, the decree was not designed to be an instant cure for the issues at the Midwest Plant," DeGuilio wrote. "Rather it was designed to be an 'iterative process' of improvement and remediation."

It is natural to expect some violations might occur after the implementation of the consent decree, and such violations should not be taken as evidence the decree was insufficient, DeGuilio's order states.

IDEM demanded stipulated penalties for violations in September and October 2021, indicating "the decree's enforcement provisions are being utilized to hold U.S. Steel accountable and deter future violations," the judge wrote.

DeGuilio found a May violation, which was disputed by U.S. Steel, also deserved little weight when considering whether the consent decree is effective.