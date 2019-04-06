MERRILLVILLE – On one of the nicest days of the year, a group donning bright vests and shirts made their way down Whitcomb Street to clear the trash along the side of the road.
The work wasn't court-mandated, but it did have strong ties to the legal system.
Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott on Saturday led the group that included court reporters, a bailiff, other staff and their families.
McDermott said the idea for the cleanup has long been on her mind.
It's been hard not to see the large amount of litter on the side of the road as she passes through that corridor on her way to work.
“I drive past it everyday,” McDermott said.
Instead of just living with the issue or passing it off for someone else to handle, McDermott decided she wanted to organize the event to help clean up the route and make it more aesthetically pleasing.
She brought up the idea to court employees, and they decided to volunteer their time to assist with the efforts. Some brought their families along to help pick up the trash.
There was plenty of garbage to pull out of the vegetation along the road. Because of the amount of trash and size of the items, volunteers were concerned they would run out of garbage bags quickly.
Like other areas along roadways, the site attracted many cans and bottles. Broken car parts, boxes, large foam pieces, signs and even a hunting knife were among the other items picked up there.
Volunteers spent a couple hours removing garbage, and they used gardening tools to help grab items that were out of reach along the road.
The Merrillville Emergency Management Agency helped provide safety during the event by directing traffic around the volunteers. The EMA volunteer also helped liven up the cleanup event by playing some music.
Saturday's event won't be the only attention Whitcomb Street will receive.
The town of Merrillville recently received more than $325,000 in Community Crossings grant funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation to rehabilitate the road from south of U.S. 30 to 91st Avenue.
A construction schedule hasn't been announced for that work, but it could get underway later this year.