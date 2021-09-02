Judge OKs consent decree for U.S. Steel in wake of toxic 2017 spill

HAMMOND — A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday granted the state and federal governments' request to approve a revised settlement agreement with U.S. Steel for wastewater violations as its Midwest Plant in Portage.
U.S. District Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio denied motions by the Surfrider Foundation and Chicago for an evidentiary hearing or oral argument and entered the consent decree, which was first announced by the government in April 2018.
In a 40-page ruling, DeGuilio wrote the revised consent decree was fair and reasonable, and that the government and U.S. Steel negotiated its terms in good faith.
"The government plaintiffs, with extensive public feedback, created and got U.S. Steel to agree to a consent decree that addresses the root causes of the violations listed in the complaint and has already led the facility back toward compliance with its (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit even without being fully enforceable," the judge said.
Attorneys for Indiana and the U.S. government began negotiating the settlement with U.S. Steel after the Midwest Plant spilled 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway in April 2017. The consent decree addresses the April 2017 spill and other Clean Water Act violations dating back to 2013.
Hexavalent chromium, the chemical featured in the movie "Erin Brockovich," is an occupational carcinogen and can be harmful to the eyes, skin and respiratory system, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The April 2017 spill led to the closure of several beaches along Lake Michigan and a shutdown at Indiana American Water's Ogden Dunes intake facility.
Government seeks approval of revised U.S. Steel settlement; Surfrider still concerned plan is inadequate
The Surfrider Foundation and Chicago sued U.S. Steel in early 2018, before the government announced the proposed consent decree. A federal judge later granted Surfrider and Chicago permission to intervene in the government case.
"We are disappointed that the court approved the revised consent decree, particularly in light of U.S. Steel's continuing Clean Water Act violations," Surfrider Foundation said in a statement. "Nonetheless, the court recognized that public comments submitted by Surfrider and the city of Chicago, among others, resulted in meaningful improvements to the consent decree that the governments initially proposed in 2018.
"Specifically, U.S. Steel agreed to improve public notification requirements and to perform additional nearshore water quality monitoring of pollutants that threaten public health. With our legal counsel at the Abrams Environmental Law Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School, we're continuing to review the court's opinion, and we are considering our options for next steps, including appeal."
The U.S. EPA and Indiana Department of Environmental Management said they made several changes to the proposed consent decree after receiving nearly 2,700 comments, according to court records.
U.S. Steel estimated a three-year sampling program along Lake Michigan's shoreline would cost it about $600,000. The company also agreed to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 in response costs and damages to government agencies for the April 2017 spill.
Surfrider and others said the civil penalty failed to address the strength of the government's case, didn't adequately reflect the seriousness of the violations and would not deter future violations.
DeGuilio wrote EPA has a legal right to flexibility when negotiating civil penalties and found government reasoning for the penalty amount was appropriate.
Environmental regulators agreed to a lower penalty because U.S. Steel participated in negotiations and quickly worked to remedy problems at the facility, the judge said.
"That good faith participation, while coming on the heels of a long string of violations, greatly sped the process for compliance along, made it more likely that dangerous conditions in the Region's waters would be minimized as the enforcement action proceeded, and saved the government plaintiffs time and resources," DeGuilio wrote.
The judge said he disagreed with Surfrider's and Chicago's arguments that U.S. Steel's permit violations in late 2018 and 2019 — after the company had voluntarily started to implement the plans included in the proposed consent decree — showed the agreement was inadequate.
If the decree had been entered before the violations in 2018 and 2019, U.S. Steel would have faced stipulated penalties for each violation, DeGuilio wrote. U.S. Steel did not have those repercussions to worry about, so "the provisions in the decree were inherently constrained from achieving their full potential," he wrote.
DeGuilio also wrote "pre-judging based on the 2018 and 2019 violations fails to account for the degree of change that had to occur at the facility to ensure it was brought into line with its permit requirement." Surfrider's own expert concluded U.S. Steel appeared to have no preventative maintenance system in place at all before the April 2017 spill, the judge wrote.
"While it is true that there were violations at the facility after U.S. Steel was made aware of the amount of the civil penalty, the process of reforming the facility was still within its early months at that time and it would be unreasonable to expect immediate and total compliance that quickly," DeGuilio said. "Further, the number and severity of violations decreased after U.S. Steel was made aware of the civil penalty, which suggests that the penalty did serve as a deterrent."