Judge OKs consent decree for U.S. Steel in wake of toxic 2017 spill

The judge said he disagreed with Surfrider's and Chicago's arguments that U.S. Steel's permit violations in late 2018 and 2019 — after the company had voluntarily started to implement the plans included in the proposed consent decree — showed the agreement was inadequate.

If the decree had been entered before the violations in 2018 and 2019, U.S. Steel would have faced stipulated penalties for each violation, DeGuilio wrote. U.S. Steel did not have those repercussions to worry about, so "the provisions in the decree were inherently constrained from achieving their full potential," he wrote.

DeGuilio also wrote "pre-judging based on the 2018 and 2019 violations fails to account for the degree of change that had to occur at the facility to ensure it was brought into line with its permit requirement." Surfrider's own expert concluded U.S. Steel appeared to have no preventative maintenance system in place at all before the April 2017 spill, the judge wrote.