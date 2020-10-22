Judge overrules objections to new trial for Snyder

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder lost his bid to dismiss a second trial on a federal bribery charge against him.
U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann ruled Thursday a second trial for Snyder doesn’t amount to double jeopardy, which the U.S. Constitution prohibits.
Springmann had canceled a jury trial that was to have begun last April to give Snyder’s defense team and federal prosecutors time to make their arguments on whether the new trial should go forward.
Snyder was indicted Nov. 17, 2016, on a string of charges, including using his office as mayor to steer $1.125 million in city contracts for automated garbage trucks to a Portage trucking firm and then seeking and receiving $13,000 from the firm’s former owners in return.
Snyder contended the former owners paid him the fee in exchange for legitimate consulting services.
A federal jury found Snyder guilty of bribery on Feb. 14, 2019. He was also convicted of federal tax violations.
The same jury acquitted Snyder of one bribery count alleging he arranged for the city to award towing contracts.
The felony convictions, though, resulted in Snyder’s removal from office as mayor.
The bribery verdict was overturned last November by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen, who presided over the case for the first three years.
Van Bokkelen had ruled that “gamesmanship” by federal prosecutors intimidated essential defense witnesses, the truck dealership’s former owners.
Fearing they might be charged with criminal conduct, the owners refused to take the witness stand.
The assistant U.S. attorney didn’t commit prosecutorial misconduct, Springmann ruled. But even if it were intimidation, the remedy is a new trial untainted by error, she wrote.
“The relief requested by the defendant is rarely granted and is reserved for only the most extreme scenarios,” Springmann wrote.
Snyder’s defense team also argued against a trial because he “is not a wealthy man,” saying he has “now lived under the continuing ordeal and accumulating expenses of federal prosecution for an additional four years,” Springmann noted.
The court, noting that Snyder is paying for his private defense team, rejected that argument, too.
Snyder’s primary attorney, Jackie M. Bennett Jr., of Indianapolis, could not be reached for comment.
