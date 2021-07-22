Judge set to decide who controls what in Lake County government

He observed the council can't operate a purchasing department if it doesn't have the power to negotiate contacts.

Moreover, Dull said the change runs afoul of the separation of powers mandated by the Indiana Constitution and state law for the council to raise tax revenue, decide how it should be spent, and also now spend the money in place of the county's executive, the commissioners.

"There is no form of county government (in Indiana) where the fiscal authority and the power to contract are in the same body," Dull said.

Szarmach, meanwhile, returned over and over to the 1981 statute that he said, and Sedia previously agreed, authorized the council to take control of county purchasing at any time.

He also minimized the threat to county government operations claimed by Dull by pointing out the commissioners still will have plenty to do even if purchasing in the future is overseen by the council.

All parties, including the judge, acknowledged no matter how the case turns out it likely will be reviewed by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

In that vein, commissioners attorney Matt Fech urged Sedia to postpone enforcement of any ruling, and leave the commissioners in charge of purchasing, until any appeals are concluded.