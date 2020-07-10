Judge sets November trial for man accused of killing Gary family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge is delaying until this fall the trial of a man accused of killing three Gary family members last year.

Reginald J. Carter, 31, of Chicago, appeared Friday before Judge Salvador Vasquez through a video teleconferencing network to confirm whether his trial could begin next month.

But Public Defender Ralph W. Staples said that schedule, “is not realistic.”

Staples said he has been prevented from preparing Carter’s defense by the COVID-19 pandemic emergency measures put in place to prevent the spread of the viral disease that has killed more than 2,500 in Indiana.

State and local courts have been closed to public access and trials — where social distancing would be difficult — have been automatically continued for the last four months.

Staples said he has been unable to interview state witnesses expected to testify against Carter.

Deputy Prosecutor Michelle M. Jatkiewicz didn’t object to a delay and promised to provide witnesses for Staples examination.

Carter didn’t object to a postponement either.