Judge sets November trial for man accused of killing Gary family

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge is delaying until this fall the trial of a man accused of killing three Gary family members last year.
Reginald J. Carter, 31, of Chicago, appeared Friday before Judge Salvador Vasquez through a video teleconferencing network to confirm whether his trial could begin next month.
But Public Defender Ralph W. Staples said that schedule, “is not realistic.”
Staples said he has been prevented from preparing Carter’s defense by the COVID-19 pandemic emergency measures put in place to prevent the spread of the viral disease that has killed more than 2,500 in Indiana.
State and local courts have been closed to public access and trials — where social distancing would be difficult — have been automatically continued for the last four months.
Staples said he has been unable to interview state witnesses expected to testify against Carter.
Deputy Prosecutor Michelle M. Jatkiewicz didn’t object to a delay and promised to provide witnesses for Staples examination.
Carter didn’t object to a postponement either.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez reset Carter’s trial to begin the week of Nov. 16.
Carter is pleading not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of arson, in connection with the shooting deaths of his girlfriend Yoasha Carter; her aunt Nefretiri Jones, 51, and her cousin Dwayne Jones, 33.
Police allege he killed them Oct. 25 and set fire to the house he shared with them in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue in Gary’s Tolleston section.
Neighbors told police they saw a man and woman arguing in the driveway of the home that night shortly before the sound of an explosion and the fire. Firefighters found the three victims inside, badly burned.
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!