Judge temporarily halts transfer of Lake County purchasing, data processing

HAMMOND — Control over Lake County purchasing and data processing will remain in the hands of the Board of Commissioners — for now.

Lake Superior Judge John Sedia on Friday said he stands by his April 16 ruling authorizing the transfer of both departments to the Lake County Council, based on a 1981 state law permitting the council to take over purchasing and data processing from the commissioners even though it waited until 2020 to do so.

In a three-page order, Sedia said the commissioners’ new arguments that the relevant law was repealed in 1983 and separation of powers principles bar the transfers came too late to be considered by the court and cannot be the basis for overturning his prior decision.

He said if the commissioners have a grievance relating to the law they should take it up with the Indiana General Assembly.

At the same time, Sedia agreed with the commissioners his ruling should not go into effect until the appeal promised by the commissioners is complete, a process that could last a year or more.