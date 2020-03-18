You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jury convicts Gary men in conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine
urgent

Jury convicts Gary men in conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — Antonio Walton, 43, and Charles Gould, 36, of Gary, were convicted late Tuesday night after a jury trial in the U.S. District Court.

Walton and Gould were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office announced. 

 U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon presided over the 6-day jury trial.

From July 2015 through November 2016, Walton and Gould conspired with other individuals in Gary to distribute crack cocaine, according to court documents.

As part of the conspiracy, cocaine was cooked into crack cocaine, packaged for sale, and distributed by members of the conspiracy in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.

Armed individuals served as security for the 24-hour-a-day drug operation, according to a U.S. Attorney's office news release.

During the investigation, law enforcement executed search warrants at five locations, recovering approximately 300 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale.

Packaging materials, money, paraphernalia used to cook cocaine into crack cocaine, and a 33-page drug ledger were also seized.

It is estimated that gross drug sales ran into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, the release stated.

Walton has prior felony convictions for dealing in cocaine, distribution of marijuana, and possession of ammunition as a felon.

To date, 17 other charged members of the conspiracy have been convicted of drug-related offenses in this case.

This case was investigated by the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Gary and Hobart police departments. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Thomas R. Mahoney and Alexandra McTague.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts