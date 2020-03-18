Jury convicts Gary men in conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine

HAMMOND — Antonio Walton, 43, and Charles Gould, 36, of Gary, were convicted late Tuesday night after a jury trial in the U.S. District Court.

Walton and Gould were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office announced.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon presided over the 6-day jury trial.

From July 2015 through November 2016, Walton and Gould conspired with other individuals in Gary to distribute crack cocaine, according to court documents.

As part of the conspiracy, cocaine was cooked into crack cocaine, packaged for sale, and distributed by members of the conspiracy in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.

Armed individuals served as security for the 24-hour-a-day drug operation, according to a U.S. Attorney's office news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the investigation, law enforcement executed search warrants at five locations, recovering approximately 300 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale.

Packaging materials, money, paraphernalia used to cook cocaine into crack cocaine, and a 33-page drug ledger were also seized.